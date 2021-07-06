MOSES LAKE - An idea that began in 2019 came to fruition on Tuesday as new Chief Moses banners were unveiled in downtown Moses Lake.
A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Sinkiuse Square. On hand were Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, Culture Committee Chairwoman Karen Condon and other tribal members include descendants of Chief Moses, as well as Moses Lake Mayor David Curnel and City Manager Allison Williams.
“Today we’re here because in 2019, the board of the Downtown Moses Lake Association proposed the idea of designing commemorative banners of Chief Moses to be displayed around Sinkiuse Square,” said Lexi Smith, executive director for the Downtown Moses Lake Association. “The intention of this was that the board didn’t feel that people really knew what Sinkiuse Square was here for and what the intention was and they felt it was really important to share that history and have it be very present and visible for everyone to see.”
The association worked with the Colville Business Council to design the banners to honor Chief Moses. Moses Lake was named after Chief Moses, the leader of the Sinkuse or Columbia tribe of Indians.
“All of the traditional homelands of all of our twelve constituent tribes continue their enduring relationships with these place,” said Chairman Rodney Cawston. “This relationship does not exist in a past tense; today our people continue to travel back to their homelands to gather traditional foods, medicines and other resources. The installation at Sinkiuse Square demonstrates a way of honoring the škwáxčənəxʷ and showing appreciation to those whose territory present day residents now reside on.”
The six Chief Moses banners are on display at Sinkiuse Square, located at West Third Avenue and South Ash Street.