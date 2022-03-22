MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake residents and I-90 travelers will have a vast variety of eats to choose from once three new restaurants take root in Moses Lake in the near future.
According to commercial real estate brokerage firm Kiemle Hagood out of Spokane, 1.25 acres between West Coast Auto Dealer and Taco Bell will be home to a multi-tenant commercial building.
The commercial building will house a total of three tenants, two of which will be Chipotle Mexican Grill and Mod Pizza. The space between the two restaurants appears to be vacant at this time.
The address of the new commercial building is 2345 Maiers South Road.
Kiemle Hagood says construction on the building will begin in fall 2022.
Also, a Taco John’s sign was posted at the Love’s Travel Stop currently under construction on Sage Road in Moses Lake off of I-90. Taco John's is a fast-food tex-mex restaurant that is comparable to Taco Time. Like other Love's locations' resident eateries, the restaurant will be situated inside the fuel station with a drive-thru outside.
Construction of the Love’s is expected to wrap up on Dec. 5.
(iFIBER ONE News thanks Devin Perez of MOSEY Marketing group for the lead on this story)