WENATCHEE — Christmas tree permits are now available in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The permits are available for purchase online here: https://go.usa.gov/xV7SG. Permits cost $5 each and allows a family to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small live transplant tree. Permits are limited to two per household. Trees cannot be harvested in Wilderness areas, campgrounds, developed recreation areas or tree plantations.
“High clearance 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended for driving on national forest roads during winter months,” Forest Service officials stated. “Please check conditions ahead of time, as many forest roads are already closed due to early snow. Remember to leave early in the day to allow for maximum daylight. It’s also a good idea to bring traction devices for cars, a shovel, warm clothing, blankets, a flashlight and first aid kit.”
Free tree permits are available for fourth graders as part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative. The free permits can be obtained online at https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
Christmas tree permits can also be purchased in person at ranger offices in Chelan, Entiat, Methow Valley, Wenatchee River and Cle Elum.