NESPELEM - The lightning-caused Chuweah Fire burning northeast of Nespelem in Okanogan and Ferry counties has surpassed 37,000 acres in size.
As expected, the fire pushed well-past Cache Creek, past Owhi Loop Road, and is now nearing McAllister Creek.
The fire remains 20% contained.
Level 3 evacuations that were in place along Cache Creek Rd. have been reduced to level 2. Level 1 evacuations remain in place in Nespelem, Keller and the San Poil Valley south of South Nanamkin Rd.Level 1 evacuations are in place for residents of the town of Nespelem as well as the town of Keller, Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake communities and the San Poil Valley/Highway 21 corridor from South Nanamkin to the Keller Ferry.
Level 3 evacuations have been reduced to level 2 for residents at Owhi Flats and east of Owhi Lake, as well as residences along Cache Creeks Rd. The latest level 3 evacuations have been issued for Cub Creek.
The wind will continue to accelerate the burn process even though fuels are slightly wetter. Fire spread is expected to be moderate.