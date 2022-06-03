MOSES LAKE — The circus is coming to town, with two performances set for Monday at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The Jordan World Circus, featuring world-class circus stars, is performing at 4:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the fairground rodeo arena.
Tickets are available online here: https://jordancircus.com/tour-dates/
Adult tickets are $20, tickets are $10 for children age 3 to 12 and children under age 2 get in free. There is also a family 5 pack of tickets for $34.99. Tickets can also be purchased at the door and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The nearly two-hour show features aerialists, motorcycles, jugglers and more. For more information, visit www.jordancircus.com.