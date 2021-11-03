SOAP LAKE - The Soap Lake School District says a lengthy reprieve from school is warranted due to intensified student behavior at schools in the district.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Sunshine Pray canceled classes for the entire week of Thanksgiving. Typically, schools across Washington state operate through Wednesday with Thanksgiving and Black Friday off, but the district’s top educator is making an exception this year due to the exceptional circumstances induced by the pandemic.
“Student behavior has been more intense,” Pray told iFIBER ONE News. “Kids haven’t been in school with their peers full-time since March of 2020,” she added. “It’s not their fault, but the kids are extra immature and don’t know how to behave due to the long pause of in-person learning.”
Pray went on to say the both teachers and students are “overwhelmed."
As result of the change in behavior, Pray says new policies have been implemented that encompass being tardy and hall passes.
“We don’t blame the students, we just need to teach the correct behavior,” Pray stated.
Pray says her district too has also been a target of the TikTok challenges, resulting in the recent vandalism of school property.
Pray believes a week-long pre-Christmas break is the key to diffusing the anxiety among students and staff. She believes a mental break will allow staff to regroup and reassess how to effectively approach the behavioral changes seen in classrooms across the board.