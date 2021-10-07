LEAVENWORTH - Earlier on Thursday, iFIBER ONE News confirmed that the Leavenworth Oktoberfest event that had been put on by Projekt Bayern over the last two decades would no longer be held in Leavenworth.
A contract with Projekt Bayern was not renewed and city denies that it denied a permit to Projekt Bayern. Hours after that report, the City of Leavenworth has announced its new partnership with SE Productions in putting on a new Bavarian-themed event set for the same time period in October. The city says the partnership will last beyond 2022, but a contract length between the two parties was not disclosed. City of Leavenworth spokeswoman Christie Voos says the event is comparable to Leavenworth Oktoberfest, yet very different and for the better.
“With one way in and one way out, our city doesn’t have the footprint to handle 30,000 people for two hours at a time,” Voos told iFIBER ONE News
A formal Request for Proposal (RFP) was distributed seeking a partner that would work with the City to tackle some of the challenges the festival faced in recent years. SE Productions has been selected through the RFP process due to their desire to work with the City’s new requirements, and their extensive experience in large scale event production.
The City of Leavenworth disclosed the following about SE Productions:
“SE Productions has been selected through the RFP process due to their desire to work with the City’s new requirements, and their extensive experience in large scale event production, including nationally touring concepts like Bacon Eggs & Kegs and Sumo + Sushi. Most recently, SE Productions launched Field To Table, the first ever dining series on a professional sports field, featuring dozens of Seattle’s best chefs at Lumen Field for a socially distanced dinner experience. SE Productions is also well-versed in small town festival logistics, playing a production & operations role in Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN.”
Parking and traffic have been a persisting problem during Oktoberfest, but SE Productions specializes in alleviating parking and traffic-related challenges. Sharif Zawaideh of GOAL (Global Operations and Logistics) will oversee the logistics of the event. Throughout his 15-year career, Sharif has been involved with over 100 major music festivals including Coachella, BottleRock, Outside Lands, Burning Man and many more. Specializing in public safety, transportation and event operations, Sharif has developed numerous event operations plans, designed festival sites, and built out some of the nation’s largest shuttle programs.
“We will have a festival, and there will be beer,” said Mayor Florea, “There’s been a lot of confusion about what is happening, and we want to set the record straight. Our goal has always been to have a festival that meets the needs of Leavenworth, serving our businesses, our community members, and our guests.”
Still unnamed, the October 2022 will be more spread out in terms when it will be held. Weekdays and weekends will be included into the festivals itinerary to mitigate congestion problems. The city says the footprint of the festival will be geographically more spread out than in years past to include local businesses within the perimeter and there will be weekday events in efforts to bring in tourism on a consistent basis. The City will be working closely with SE Productions to create an October festival that honors the tradition of Oktoberfest in Leavenworth while evolving to meet the needs of residents and business owners.
“We are excited to work with SE Productions on an October Festival for 2022 and beyond that focuses on our local merchants and solves for some of the challenges a large festival brings, while still keeping our Bavarian spirit alive.” said Christie Voos, Communications Analyst for the City of Leavenworth.
SE Productions has expertise in creating innovative and unique experiences from conceptualization to execution. The company's brands and events are well known, established, and loved by guests with a nationwide presence and unparalleled reputation. The company began as a local tour operator under the Sound Excursions business vertical. Sound Excursions events have been bringing tourism to the city of Leavenworth for over 9 years through activity-centric trips like: Leavenworth River Tubing + Beer Garden Cookout, Snowshoeing + Wine Tasting, Leavenworth Tree Lighting Shuttles and more. Aligning with local businesses and spotlighting others is part of their identity through their large events like Bacon Eggs & Kegs, Sumo + Sushi and Field To Table. SE Productions is proud to be the experiential agency and event production company working with Lumen Field, Seattle Seahawks, Pernod Ricard, Anheuser-Busch, Brown Forman and more.