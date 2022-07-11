The City of Leavenworth says Oktoberfest will return to the city of Leavenworth this year during the first three weekends of October. Since it was inaugurated in 1998, Oktoberfest will be coordinated by another entity other than Projekt Bayern. Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Leavenworth, WA on Sept 30-Oct 1, Oct 7-8, and Oct 14-15, the same weekends Projekt Bayern is having its Leavenworth Oktoberfest at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Leavenworth's Oktoberfest is simply called 'Oktoberfest.' The city of Leavenworth says the Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Leavenworth is unrelated to any Oktoberfest events at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
The city of Leavenworth released the following in a press release on Monday:
As requested by the City in the new terms and conditions for the event, the celebration will look somewhat different than in years past. The festival area will be more spread out, with events taking place in the Festhalle, Front Street Park, and other areas downtown. Local breweries will be featured alongside traditional German beers (including a local brewery collaboration festival beer!) at the beer gardens, and there will be more family friendly events, including a Kinderplatz with a rootbeer garden.
“Our goal is to include the entire town in the festivities and make sure it’s fun and a win-win for everyone – local businesses, residents, and guests alike,” said Mayor Carl Florea, reiterating that “there will be beer gardens, and the tradition of cheers-ing with beer steins will continue.”
