Projekt Bayern, the organization responsible for coordinating Leavenworth's Oktoberfest since its inception in 1998, appears to be adversarial towards the city of Leavenworth after the Projekt Bayern decided to move Leavenworth Oktoberfest to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee this fall. Project Bayern alleges that the city of Leavenworth denied it from having the event at its usual location in Leavenworth, but the city continues to refute that claim.
Projekt Bayern issued the following statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday:
As you all have heard Leavenworth Oktoberfest is now in Wenatchee. The chamber and city in Leavenworth are lying to the visitors. Leavenworth Oktoberfest is owned by Projekt Bayern. The mayor decided to not sign permits and is trying to steal an event the city has never put anything into. This is how Carl (Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea) is. Never does anything on his own. They are lying to keep hotel rates up. There is no Oktoberfest in Leavenworth. I Repeat there is no Oktoberfest in Leavenworth this year. If you are staying in Leavenworth and your hotel has said there is an Oktoberfest they are lying also. They all have been informed that Oktoberfest is in Wenatchee. We will have shuttles from Leavenworth to Wenatchee so people can still stay in Leavenworth. But if they are charging festival rates there is no festival in Leavenworth.
"I can say that the City of Leavenworth is happy to host an Oktoberfest this fall, and will share more details soon," city of Leavenworth Spokeswoman Christie Voos told iFIBER ONE News on Wednesday.
Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea released the following statement in the fall of 2021:
First, I want to clear up that the City did not cancel or change Oktoberfest for this year. When the City met with Projekt Bayern back in March, they sought out the City to get our feedback on whether they would be allowed to hold Oktoberfest this fall. At that time, we were just getting into full swing with the vaccines, and it looked very promising for the fall event. At the same time, we were in Phase 1 still, and I did tell them that I did not have a crystal ball to tell me what would happen this fall, so it might be that due to COVID, they may have to limit their numbers or otherwise modify the event in order to hold it. We left that meeting thinking that there could be a Leavenworth Oktoberfest this fall.
However, shortly after that meeting, perhaps as Projekt Bayern delved further into their plans and the availability of their suppliers, we learned that the full Oktoberfest would be cancelled again this year, and instead it would be a smaller version. I believe, and it was stated in a press release, that they felt it would still be difficult to do because of COVID. However, this was in no way a decision made by the City. We were ready to support them to hold it in some form, just as we worked with the Autumn Leaf Festival Association to hold that event, even if somewhat altered because of COVID.
It is true that we terminated the contract with Projekt Bayern moving forward in 2022 and beyond. This was not done to take away the festival from this group, but rather to issue new terms and conditions that we felt were important to the City as we move forward. The main items we sought in any new agreement were the following: 1) A smaller footprint, not using all our parking lots for the beer gardens. We felt this was important because we now have closed most of Front Street, need the parking more than ever, and want some relief for our residential neighborhoods. 2) Having some events throughout the week, in order to alleviate heavy crowds and attract festival goers at times other than just the weekend. 3) Feature our local breweries to a great extent. (This does not mean you can’t also have German beers, but we need to put our own craft brews front and center.) 4) Have more family events for those who want something besides the beer gardens.
In response to the Request for Proposal the City put out, Projekt Bayern did not choose to address the requested changes, submitting a proposal to run the event exactly as they have been doing. Moving forward, we will be having a traditional German-style event. It will have beer. It will be different than what happened in years past. And, it will be a win – win for our local businesses, our residents, and our guests.