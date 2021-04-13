MATTAWA - On Tuesday, the city of Mattawa publicly responded to a barrage of inquiries about its recently terminated police chief, Joe Harris.
The city acknowledged that it made the “very difficult decision to separate employment with Chief Harris,” as stated in a press release.
Despite allegations made by Harris, the city says he was afforded all the protections as a public employee and that the decision was made “in good faith and for cause under the civil service rules.”
The city also addressed the allegations made against it by Harris which had been investigated by a third party. According to the city, the third-party investigator concluded that the allegations made against the city via Harris were found to have no merit or supporting facts.
As of right now, the city says the matter is in litigation and an earlier story by iFIBER ONE News confirmed through Harris’s lawyer that he is personally suing Mayor Maggie Celeya and the city of Mattawa for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
Despite reports of the city of Mattawa wanting to allegedly defund its police department, the city appeared to counter that notion by stating that it is in the process of searching for a new police chief.
Mattawa’s next city council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 15.