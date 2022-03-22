MATTAWA - The City of Mattawa has selected Robert Salinas to lead its police department.
City officials say Salinas was recommended for the position by two committees that were formed to help find the city’s next police chief.
“Chief Salinas brings with him 25 years of law enforcement experience and is excited to build relationships and community trust,” officials stated.
Salinas replaces Joe Harris has permanent chief. Harris was terminated from the position in April of last year and later agreed to a settlement with the city that allowed him to be re-hired and resign. The city also agreed to pay Harris $100,000 as part of the settlement.
Mattawa has had two interim chiefs since Harris’ departure. Moses Lake police Capt. Mike Williams resigned as interim chief in September, citing a “toxic relationship” between the police department and some city council members. The city then hired Estevan Araguz from the Granger Police Department as the interim chief.