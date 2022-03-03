MOSES LAKE - City of Moses Lake officials say a Twitter account claiming to be the city’s official account is fake.
The city has filed a complaint with Twitter to have the account removed as the account “inaccurately states it is the official City Twitter and for improper use of the trademarked city logo.”
The city’s complaint is under review by Twitter.
“The account is fake and illegally using the city’s name and logo,” City Manager Allison Williams said. “We hope Twitter takes swift and appropriate action to take this page down.”
The fake city account was created in June of 2020.