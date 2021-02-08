CORRECTION: The El Rancho Motel is being purchased and will be owned and operated by HopeSource, not the city of Moses Lake. The city is providing funds to complete the purchase as a contractual partner with Hopesource. The story has been corrected.
MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake is looking to use a motel as an enhanced homeless shelter.
HopeSource, the organization that manages the city’s homeless sleep center, with contractual support from the city, has initiated the purchase of the El Rancho Motel to expand the number of shelter beds. The site would be owned and operated by HopeSource.
The motel beds would be used for the homeless, those at-risk of homeless and victims of domestic violence and other crimes, according to city records.
The total initial investment for the purchase is about $567,000, which includes a downpayment and repair and maintenance expenses. Funds to purchase the motel will come from both HopeSource funds and city funds, which includes CARES grant funds.
The Moses Lake City Council is expected to discuss the purchase at their Tuesday virtual meeting.