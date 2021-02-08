MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake is looking to use a motel to use as an enhanced homeless shelter.
The city, along with HopeSource, the organization that manages the city’s homeless sleep center, has initiated the purchase of the El Rancho Motel to expand the number of shelter beds. The city clarified Tuesday that it is not purchasing the property but is essentially purchasing rooms to use as a shelter.
The motel beds would be used for the homeless, those at-risk of homeless and victims of domestic violence and other crimes, according to city records.
The total initial investment for the purchase is about $567,000, which includes a downpayment and repair and maintenance expenses. Funds to purchase the motel will come from both HopeSource funds and city funds, which includes CARES grant funds.
The Moses Lake City Council is expected to discuss the purchase at their Tuesday virtual meeting.