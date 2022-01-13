MOSES LAKE - The City of Moses Lake is looking to provide a permanent “Transformational Campus” to provide services for people experiencing homelessness.
The city currently operates a homeless sleep center along East Broadway Avenue and state Route 17. In a letter to Grant County Commissioners seeking their support for the project, City Manager Allison Williams says the proposed campus would be a combination drop-in shelter/warming center/hygiene center to provide shelter for individuals and households not yet ready to enter a formal shelter program. The proposed site for the project is located on North Central Drive near Goodwill.
“Additionally, an enhanced shelter will provide immediate access to housing, case management, and stabilization services and work in conjunction with the providers in the multi-function facility to prevent homelessness and facilitate exits to permanent housing,” Williams wrote. “Finally, the goal is to include an affordable housing project with units dedicated to low and extremely low-income households.”
If the project can secure funding, the campus would become a “one-stop-shop” for shelter, rent assistance, nutrition, employment counseling, domestic violence services, community referrals, energy assistance and more. The proposal calls for a 20-unit enhanced shelter to provide immediate access to housing.
“This project will benefit the entire county by providing additional affordable housing units, job opportunities, and easier access to essential services,” Williams added.
The city is currently preparing a request for proposals from firms to develop the program for the site, conduct a market assessment and prepare a site plan.
“We would welcome a partnership with the county in this effort and your (county commissioners) consideration of a contribution toward this initial phase of work,” Williams stated.
The cost for the project is estimated at about $20 million, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to go toward the project. Other funding would come from the city’s budget, tax-credit financing, recording document fee revenue, sales tax revenue, and investors. Phase 1, costing about $10 million, is the development of a central intake facility and enhanced shelter and sleep center. Phase 2 — also at about $10 million, would develop low-income housing units, which will include a 50-unit affordable housing project dedicated to homeless individuals.