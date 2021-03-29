WENATCHEE - Last Thursday, the city of Wenatchee’s council voted unanimously to implement a one-tenth of one-percent sales tax within the city limits; the funding finances a low-barrier homeless sleeping compound with wrap-around services. The operation would be similar to the sleeping center in Moses Lake. Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that the city’s mayor, Frank Kuntz, acknowledged the homelessness issue in the Wenatchee Valley.
“How many times in the last twelve months have we, in a city council meeting, dealt with homeless issues? I think I sign more contracts for homeless (issues) than I sign paychecks around this place sometimes.” Kuntz said, “We deal with this all the time. We will review this every two months in a city council meeting when they bring us another contract.”
The vote allows Wenatchee to join East Wenatchee in an interlocal agreement that allows both jurisdictions will impose the one-tenth of one percent sales tax. The tax is expected to generate about $1.2 million a year, which goes effect on July 1st.
City staff is suggesting a two-phase approach. The first of which would involve the development of the sleep center which would help those who are chronically homeless. The second phase would enhance and expand existing homeless services.
KPQ reports that Wenatchee’s city council also voiced their displeasure in both Chelan and Douglas counties, who opted not to help in the effort.