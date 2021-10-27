MOSES LAKE - Three Moses Lake firefighters set to be reinstated will have to agree to several accommodations outlined by the city on Wednesday.
In a 4-3 vote, the city council agreed to offer reinstatement and provide accommodations for the three firefighters.
The three employees had been granted exemptions to the state’s COVID-19 mandate but all three were out of a job after the city previously determined it could not provide accommodations. City officials say they previously worked through a process, prior to the vaccine deadline, with Moses Lake firefighters who provide patient care (EMT and paramedic). Based on guidance received from the city’s insurer and legal council, and the vaccine mandate requirements, Lt. Jay Morice and Michael Evans were terminated from their positions on Oct. 18 and Capt. Phil Walker opted to retire.
“After review of accommodations granted by other jurisdictions, and additional review of the risk of the accommodations that could be granted, on Oct. 26, the city council voted 4-3 to allow for the accommodation,” city officials stated. The city says the vote was based on confirmation from fire department leadership that the accommodations could be met.
Under the agreement, the unvaccinated employees will be required to abide by the following accommodations:
- The positions will be permitted to continue to perform the duties stated in the job description, except for performing emergency medical aid activities including administering first aid
- The positions will be required to wear an N95 mask at all times while on duty and while in the fire station, except when eating or sleeping
- The positions will be required to eat and sleep in a closed office or room separate from the other on duty shift personnel
- Beginning of shift, position will be required to have a point of contact test for COVID-19 and may be required to submit to additional testing based upon the circumstances. The test will be initiated by the city at the city’s expense. Test results can be obtained immediately
- The positions will not be eligible for shift trades or overtime outside of their assigned shift
- The positions will be assigned a designated fire station
The city says once the firefighters union has confirmed the accommodations, accommodations letters will be issued and the three firefighters’ employment can resume.