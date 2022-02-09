WENATCHEE - State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Wenatchee veterans nonprofit and its founder and CEO for alleged discrimination and sexual harassment.
The lawsuit filed in Chelan County Superior Court claims Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid (OVAHA) and its founder/CEO Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr., subjected thrift store employees to “pervasive, ongoing sexual harassment, including offensive and unwanted touching, sexually charged remarks and inappropriate requests,” according to Ferguson. Lawson is accused of discriminating against and harassing at least 12 women who worked at or visited the nonprofit’s two thrift stores: the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store in Wenatchee and the Veterans Thrift Store in Kennewick.
The lawsuit alleges that when Lawson heard one of his employees had consulted with a lawyer, he retaliated against her.
The lawsuit is asking the court to permanently prohibit Lawson from working at OVAHA and its stores. Ferguson is also requesting that Lawson pay damages to people affected.
Lawson is also accused of harassing at least two members of the public at the Wenatchee store. In July of last year, Lawson was found guilty of one count of assault in one incident. OVAHA posted Lawson’s appeal bond, which allowed him to stay out of jail after his conviction.
Ferguson’s investigation reportedly found Lawson continues to work at the thrift stores and “refuses to stop engaging in his unlawful harassment” since his assault conviction.
Ferguson’s lawsuit asserts that OVAHA and Lawson violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination by “subjecting OVAHA’s female employees, volunteers and members of the public to unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex, including severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual conduct — and retaliation against them for speaking out.”