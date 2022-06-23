LIBERTY - A Cle Elum man got in ‘hot water’ with the law after he was caught conducting an illegal wood-cutting operation just north of Liberty.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s officials say a Forest Service deputy found evidence of an illegal wood-cutting operation near Mineral Springs last Friday. The Kittitas County Forest Service deputy realized that standing trees were illegally felled and their stumps were intentionally concealed with limbs. The deputy notified US Forest Service Law Enforcement and a joint investigation commenced.
On Tuesday, June 21, 48-year-old Shawn Woods of Cle Elum was detained while loading wood into his pickup truck and trailer in the same area. Woods confessed to cutting, taking and selling over five cords of illegally harvested wood. Woods was issued a criminal citation by the US Forest Service.
Sheriff’s officials say if Woods offends again, he would face the seizure of all assets used in the commission of the crime, including his truck and trailer.