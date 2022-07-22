CLE ELUM - Cle Elum Police confirmed that a road rage incident involving a local woman reportedly occurred Thursday morning throughout town. The victim told iFIBER ONE News that she was near the Safeway in Cle Elum when it happened.
“I'm still in shock. All I did was make a left hand turn, and a guy screamed and yelled at me. Apparently he said he was waiting for 30 sec to turn, and I turned in front of him. I apologized, said I had the right away, but he didn't care. He made a u-turn, followed me around town, threatening me at every turn, until I finally went to the police station,” the victim explained.
The alleged victim says the exchange between she and the angry motorist intensified at one point.
“He absolutely threatened to kill me. All throughout town. I actually believed him when he said he wanted to kill me,” she added.
The offending motorist is described as a balding man in his 50s with a goatee. The truck is described as a newer Toyota or Chevy pick truck that is grey in color.