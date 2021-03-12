Get ready to lose an hour this Sunday. The clocks roll forward on Sunday at 2 a.m. due to Daylight savings time.
2021 actually marks the 103rd year of daylight savings time. It’s annual eight month run was first enacted by the federal government March 19, 1918, during World War I, as a way to conserve coal. However, it was nixed later that year but it persisted in some form at local or state levels for 48 years before being officially recognized again nationally in 1966 by the Uniform Time Act.
The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees daylight saving time and all time zones in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Transportation says daylight savings time is important to many modes of transportation.
The following are reasons for Daylight Savings Time according to the DOT website:
• It saves energy. During Daylight Saving Time, the sun sets one hour later in the evenings, so the need to use electricity for household lighting and appliances is reduced. People tend to spend more time outside in the evenings during Daylight Saving Time, which reduces the need to use electricity in the home. Also, because the sunrise is very early in the morning during the summer months, most people will awake after the sun has already risen, which means they turn on fewer lights in their homes.
• It saves lives and prevents traffic injuries. During Daylight Saving Time, more people travel to and from school and work and complete errands during the daylight.
• It reduces crime. During Daylight Saving Time, more people are out conducting their affairs during the daylight rather than at night, when more crime occurs.
Opinions about Daylight Savings Time differ state-by-state. Hawaii and Arizona do not take part in daylight savings time mostly because the two get ample sunlight.