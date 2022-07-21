MOSES LAKE - Republican State Representative Tom Dent’s night likely went from ‘0 to 60’ in a matter of seconds due to chaotic crash in front of his home.
Dent says the wreck happened shortly after midnight when an unknown vehicle ran the stop sign at Rd. 7 and Rd. N NE. Dent says the car took out his pasture fence and the anchor cables on a power pole nearby. The collision caused the pole to break apart sending wires and sparks onto to the ground in front of his house.
The wreck caused an outage in the area.
Dent says he leapt into action to fight the fire which had ignited the grass under his trees. A neighbor eventually stepped into help and Grant County Fire District 5 crews arrived a short time later to put out the fire.
“Truly happy my house didn’t burn down,” Dent wrote in a social media post.
Dent says the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has a lead on the identity of the hit-and-run suspect. Deputies are reportedly looking for motorist at fault.
Grant PUD managed to get the power back on for nearby residents after about six hours.