MOSES LAKE — A second defendant in a January armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Moses Lake will not face robbery charges as part of a plea agreement.
Chad Martinez, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and felony eluding in connection to his arrest for Jan. 30 robbery.
Prosecutors had previously charged Martinez with two counts of first-degree robbery but later dismissed the two counts with plans to refile the charges at a later date. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will not refile the robbery charges.
Martinez was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison.
Martinez's co-defendant, David Maybee, was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery.
Moses Lake police responded to Carl’s Jr. on Jan. 30 after two men, wearing masks and gloves, entered the restaurant at about 10:15 p.m. and made their way to the back where two female employees were working.
Security video shows one of the men display a handgun in the dishwashing area, forcing the two employees to the ground. The second suspect then heads to the back office where he is seen taking an undisclosed amount of cash from a safe.
Maybee and Martinez, both later identified as the two suspects, reportedly ran out the back of the building before police arrived. The two were later arrested on Feb. 10 following a pursuit with Moses Lake police. Police also discovered the truck the two fled in had been reported stolen.