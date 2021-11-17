MOSES LAKE - Columbia Basin police K9 teams will be in the holiday spirit as the “Cocoa for K9s” event returns on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia Basin Elks Lodge, located at 814 N. Stratford Road in Moses Lake.
As part of the event, the Elks are providing a pancake breakfast for $6. Hot cocoa and baked goods will also be available. Other activities include art projects, a STEM project with the Moses Lake Public Library, vendors and a silent auction.
Pictures will be available with Santa or one of the K9s for $15.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Columbia Basin Law Enforcement Kennel Project. Columbia Basin K9s, a nonprofit organization of volunteers supporting K9 units in Grant and Adams counties, is fundraising to build a climate-controlled kennel to house K9s from law enforcement agencies. The kennel would provide a centralized location for K9s in a secure area, which would also be used as a training space.