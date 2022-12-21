YAKIMA — Cody Easterday, currently serving an 11-year federal prison sentence in a “ghost cattle” scam, has filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods claiming the company did not split profits from a joint venture to sell “Cody’s Beef” in Japan.
Easterday, 51, was sentenced in October after pleading guilty to wire fraud for scamming Tyson and another company out of $244 million by charging the company for about 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist.
In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court, Easterday claims he supplied at least 65,000 head of cattle to Tyson to sell to Japan-based Nippon Ham. Easterday was pictured on the packaging with the quote, in Japanese, “I raised it!,” according to the lawsuit. Tyson reportedly agreed to 50-50 share of the profits from the venture with Easterday.
“In reliance with Tyson’s promise to compensate him and share in the profits of the ‘Cody’s Beef’ joint venture, Mr. Easterday participated in one or more photo shoots, authorized Tyson to file a trademark with his name in Japan, provided tours to Nippon Ham executives and personnel, and allowed for the use of his name, photograph and good will,” the lawsuit states.
Easterday claims Tyson breached its oral contract and has not compensated Easterday for his shares of the profits.
The claims in the lawsuit are similar to those made by Easterday prior to his sentencing hearing Easterday’s attorney argued Tyson owes Easterday $163 million. In a previous court filing, Tyson Foods dismissed the claim as an attempt to minimize the company’s losses.