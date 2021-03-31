MESA - On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney in Eastern Washington announced a guilty plea in the case involving a farm that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million.
The Department of Justice reports that the companies charged Easterday Farms under various agreements for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding of hundreds-of-thousands of cattle that did not exist.
According to court documents, 49-year-old Cody Allen Easterday of Mesa used his company, Easterday Ranches Inc., to enter into a series of agreements with Tyson and another company under which Easterday Ranches agreed to purchase and feed cattle on behalf of the plaintiffs.
According to the agreements, Tyson and unnamed company would advance Easterday Ranches the costs of buying and raising the cattle. Once the cattle were slaughtered and sold at market price, Easterday Ranches would repay the costs advanced (plus interest and certain other costs), retaining as profit the amount by which the sale price exceeded the sum repaid to Tyson and Company 1.
The scheme lasted from 2016 through November of 2020. The Department of Justice says Easterday submitted and caused others to submit false and fraudulent invoices and other information to Tyson and the unnamed company. The false and fraudulent invoices sought and obtained reimbursement from the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and growing hundreds of thousands of cattle that neither Easterday nor Easterday Ranches ever purchased, and that did not actually exist. As a result, Tyson Foods and the other company paid Easterday Ranches over $244 million for the purported costs of buying and feeding the non-existent cattle.
The U.S. Attorney says Easterday used the fraud proceeds for his personal use and benefit, and spent it on Easterday Ranches, including the purchase of $200 million in commodity futures contracts trading losses that Easterday had incurred on behalf of Easterday Ranches.
The Department of Justice reports that Easterday also defrauded the CME Group Inc., which operates one of the largest financial derivatives exchange.
“For years, Cody Easterday perpetrated a fraud scheme on a massive scale, increasing the cost of producing food for American families,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Criminal Division’s prosecutors are committed to swiftly and thoroughly prosecuting frauds affecting our nation’s agricultural and other commodities markets, whether in the heartland or on Wall Street.”
“I commend the agents with the Federal Deposit Insurance Company Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their dedication to investigating this case and tenacity in ferreting out the fraudulent activity to which the defendant has pleaded guilty,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Harrington for the Eastern District of Washington.
“Today’s guilty plea holds the defendant responsible for his extensive and coordinated fraud over many years, resulting in more than $240 million of illicit gains,” said Inspector General Jay N. Lerner of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG). “The defendant submitted false and fraudulent documentation, and then brazenly used the proceeds to cover his losses and for his personal benefit. This scheme was unraveled through rigorous and diligent investigative work with our law enforcement partners, and the FDIC-OIG remains committed to helping preserve the integrity of the banking sector.”
“Producing and providing false invoices and information on goods and services never delivered, were the fundamental key in defrauding an American multinational company out of hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Inspector in Charge Delany De León-Colón of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Criminal Investigations Group. “This case highlights the collaborative investigative work undertaken by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and its law enforcement partners to protect consumers and businesses from duplicitous practices. Anyone who engages in these fraudulent and deceptive activities will be brought to justice.”
Easterday has plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and has agreed to repay $244,031,132 in restitution. Easterday is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.