According to the Capital Press, Cody Easterday’s start to time spent in prison has been pushed back again. This is the fifth instance where Easterday’s legal counsel has been granted a sentencing delay.
Easterday’s sentencing was tabled from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4.
The Capital Press reports that Easterday’s lawyer sought the reset over a scheduling conflict. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted the motion without a hearing.
Easterday will be sentenced in Yakima after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud after conning two parties out of over $240 million in a ghost cattle scheme. Easterday has been ordered to pay $233 million in restitution to Tyson Foods and $11 million to Segale Properties.
Easterday pleaded guilty to wire fraud on March 31, 2021, a crime that comes with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. However, the Capital Press reports that federal prosecutors have not issued a recommendation as to how much time Easterday should spend behind bars.
Easterday’s legal team has continuously sought delays to allow him to complete bankruptcy proceedings, liquidate assets and pay back the plaintiffs ahead of sentencing.