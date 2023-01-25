EPHRATA — Temperatures across central Washington will dip well below freezing by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
High temperatures across the region are expected in the teens to low 20s beginning Sunday and lasting through at least Tuesday.
Overnight lows are forecast to be in the single digits, and possibly below zero in some areas including the Methow Valley.
Gusty winds are also expected and could bring below-zero wind chills, especially in the Waterville Plateau and Moses Lake area.
Temperatures are likely to return to seasonal norms by next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.