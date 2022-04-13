ELLENSBURG - Investigators have finally revealed the cause of death of Donald Anderson, the man whose remains were discovered in Kittitas County in 1978.
Anderson spent the last 45 years as a ‘John Doe’ until the coroner confirmed his identity in 2022.
Anderson was originally from Minnesota and had been in Washington state a short time prior to being reported missing by the Bellevue Police Department in 1977.
Multiple parties attempted to identify Anderson’s remains over the decades, but due to his state of decomposition and the lack of forensic technology, they were unable to until March 2022.
In the Kittitas County coroner’s press release about identifying Anderson, the department couldn’t reveal the circumstances surrounding his death.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to the coroner’s office to inquire about Anderson’s cause of death for a second time. Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson disclosed that Anderson died from a gunshot shot in the head and the manner of death is ruled as a homicide.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cold case and may have more info about Anderson, which might explain why he was killed. However, the release of any intel on Anderson’s past couldn’t be disclosed yet and our media agency was asked to follow up later.