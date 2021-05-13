MOSES LAKE - Two people were hurt in a collision Thursday afternoon on state Route 17, about 6 miles south of Moses Lake.
Clinton R. Pettey, a 38-year-old Kennewick man, was heading west on Road 2 Southeast in a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, at the intersection with SR 17. As he began to make a left turn on onto SR 17, his SUV was struck by a northbound 2015 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to the state patrol.
Pettey and the other driver, 73-year-old Warden resident Clare L. Roylance, were both injured. Pettey was taken to Samaritan Hospital while Roylance was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The state patrol cited Pettey for failing to yield the right of way.