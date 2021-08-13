MOSES LAKE - Alzheimer’s Disease is a debilitating ailment for those who endure it, but even more so for the loved ones who witness it. Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal brain disease that affects a person’s memory, thinking and behavior. It affects over 6 million Americans, including 120,000 people in Washington state. That’s why the Columbia Basin Foundation is helping raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, and is a proud sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 12 in Moses Lake.
“The Columbia Basin Foundation values its partners and assists organizations as they work to achieve their missions. CBF has been assisting the Alzheimer's Association this summer as they prepare for their walk in Moses Lake,” CBF Executive Director told iFIBER ONE News. “We have enjoyed learning more about their organization and raising funds and awareness for their walk. Together, we are better.”
Jordan Hunter, manager of the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, says she’s appreciative of CBF’s partnership.
“The Columbia Basin Foundation has partnered with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteer committee to help secure local support of the event. They have connected us to local companies to secure sponsorship of the walk and helped spread the word of the event to the local communities. The partnership is extremely important to the success of the walk. Their local ties and dedication to the cause makes a world of difference.”
CBF is an Ephrata-based philanthropic group that manages over $13,000,000 in charitable assets. CBF has been making an impact difference in Grant County and beyond for 25 years.
Last year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was virtual and people walked in their own neighborhoods. Historically, over 200 people walk during the event resulting in the donations totaling tens-of-thousands of dollars. This year, the goal is to raise $44,000.
The festivities start at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Moses Lake High School. Walkers can check-in, meet with the event’s sponsors and exhibitors, learn about local resources, and grab a snack or beverage before the Walk. In addition, walkers have an opportunity to pick up and personalize their Promise Garden flower before the Opening & Promise Garden ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m.
What is the Promise Garden?
● At Walk, participants carry colorful pinwheel flowers representing their connection to Alzheimer’s.
○ Blue flowers signify that someone is living with the disease.
○ Yellow flowers represent caregivers supporting someone with dementia.
○ Purple flowers are carried by those who’ve lost a loved one to the disease.
○ And orange flowers are for anyone who supports our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
● During the Opening Ceremony, participants are asked to raise their flowers as a promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
● The result is a sea of colorful flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Measures will be in place to safeguard participants from the possible spread of coronavirus.
To learn more and donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, visit them at www.alz.org. To discover what CBF does to help local communities and to donate to the many local causes its supports, check them out at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.