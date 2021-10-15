EPHRATA - An effective funnel has been created to support the community of Almira as it copes with the loss of its elementary/middle school.
On Tuesday, a suspected electrical fire demolished the school resulting in a total loss. Over 100 students have been displaced and educators have scrambled to find alternatives to in person learning.
Columbia Basin Foundation Executive Director Corinne Isaak lives in the Almira-Coulee-Hartline area and immediately began the fund to help the community recoup some of the losses it endured during the fire.
“Our students, staff and community will be blessed by your generosity. It is time to gather and give to the Almira Community as they have lost the heartbeat of their small town,” Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
You can make a donation by visiting CBF’s website at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org via PayPal or by sending checks to 234 1st Ave NW Suite B. Ephrata, WA 98823.