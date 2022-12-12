OTHELLO - Othello-based Columbia Basin Health Alliance (CBHA) hearts healthy kids after donating $5,000 to the city of Mattawa's parks and recreation division to support and promote active lifestyles amongst kids in the community. The funds came from CBHA's annual 5K color run. The funds will be used to build an additional basketball court at Hund Park.
"Our goal is to make the city park more inclusive to encourage the community to engage in healthier habits," Mattawa Mayor Maggie Celeya explained in a promotional video posted by CBHA.
Funding to build the basketball course is being paired with another grant.
CBHA's 5K Color Run in 2023 will be held on Aug. 26. For more information, go to cbharunforacause.com.