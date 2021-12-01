WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a $5 million grant to the Columbia Basin Health Association.
Rep. Dan Newhouse announced the grant this week, awarded through the HHS Health Center Cluster program.
“Organizations like the Columbia Basin Health Association are critical to ensuring our rural communities receive the same standard of health care as our urban counterparts,” Newhouse stated. “I am pleased HHS has awarded this much-needed funding to the CBHA, and I look forward to continuing to partner with these organizations to deliver the affordable, accessible, and quality health care the people of Central Washington deserve.”
The Columbia Basin Health Association supports three central Washington Clinics serving Othello, the Mattawa area and Connell, offering a wide range of health care services.