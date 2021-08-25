NESPELEM - The Colville Reservation will reopen to industrial activities and the general public this week.
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation announced the Reservation will reopen on Friday. The Reservation has been closed since July 13 due to extreme fire conditions.
“We are grateful that fire conditions have improved to a point that allows us to reopen the Reservation,” said Chairman Andy Joseph Jr. “I want to thank all of the firefighters and other individuals who have struggled against the fires this summer to save our health, homes, and land as much as possible.”
Joseph is also reminding people to “act safely and remain aware of fire danger until fire season has truly passed for the year.”
The Reservation was closed in July after a state of emergency was declared due to multiple large wildfires.