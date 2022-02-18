COLVILLE - The Colville School District board has made masks optional for students prior to the state’s indoor mask mandate being lifted on March 21.
The board on Thursday passed a mask optional policy for students, effective on Tuesday, Feb. 22. School district staff will still be required to wear masks through March 21.
The district is following up with building leaders to address the next steps.
“I have appreciated, like many of you, the shared journey we have all been on together, this has been fraught with many challenges,” Superintendent Steve Fisk stated. “We are very close to the finish line. I have the utmost confidence that together we will once again work through this to best support our staff, students and families.”
Both the Kettle Falls and Richland School Districts approved mask-optional policies earlier this week.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced the statewide indoor mask mandate, including for schools, will be lifted on March 21.