SPOKANE - An attorney representing a local teen who is a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe says he’s in the process of filing a restraining order against a tribal council member for sexual misconduct-related reasons.
Zachary Love, owner of Spokane-based ZEL & Associates Law Firm, is the attorney representing the plaintiff, who is now 18 years old. She has hired Love to file a restraining order against Joel Boyd, vice-chairman of the tribe’s business council.
Love says the restraining order is being filed because Boyd has allegedly been sending unsolicited sexually charged text messages and has been making unwanted sexual advances at the plaintiff starting when she was 15-year-old.
Love says the advances from Boyd have been happening until present, which is why Love says he’s filing the restraining order against Boyd. Love says the restraining order is being pushed for after the plaintiff asked Boyd to cease communication with her, but continued to reach out. The restraining order will be filed against Joel and other members of the Boyd family according to Love.
Love says fellow members of the Tribal Council have penned letters to Boyd expressing their disapproval of his actions.
On Wednesday, Joel Boyd released a signed public statement the reads as follows:
Love is also representing other tribal members against the government and has filed suit alleging illegal taxation, misappropriation of tribal funds, etc. iFIBER ONE News will have more details about the other lawsuits later this week.