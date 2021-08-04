The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation is suing the United States over damages sustained in the North Star and Tunk Block fires of 2015.
The two fires burned over 240,000 acres.
The Tribes allege that the U.S. failed to maintain adequate forest health, through measures such as prescribed burning, which led to the fires, where the Tribes describe as being unprecedented in size and intensity.
The Tribes say the fires burned 800 million board feet of the Tribes’ commercial timber, which represented about 20% of the commercial timber on the Colville Reservation and is still the largest loss of board feet of timber of any fire event on any Indigenous American reservation in recorded history.
The Tribes allege that the U.S. failed to provide adequate firefighting resources by prioritizing off-reservation, non-trust property over the Tribes’ trust forests.