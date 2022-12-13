The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation along with other indigenous entities went to Washington D.C. last week to warn federal officials about the effect mines in British Columbia has on waters on the U.S. side of the border. Colville Tribes occupy much of Okanogan County, which is one of several counties in Washington that border Canada. Tribal leaders say the mines produce harmful waste that gets into the water. Jarred-Michael Erickson, chairman, Colville Confederated Tribes; and Mitch Friedman, executive director, Conservation Northwest went before U.S. officials to transmit their concerns.
Companies in Canada are considering expanding mines in the province. Chairman of the Colville Confederated Tribes Jarred-Michael Erickson says there's concern about the Copper Mountain mine in Canada north of central Washington and mega-dams holding toxic tailings from the mine that could fail. He says pollution from the mine also threatens their efforts to recover endangered fish species like salmon in the region.
"It's a lot of money invested and not only that, but obviously, we don't want to have contaminated water, right? Whatever is behind their dam, we don't want that coming downriver to us and impacting our water quality, and then potential loss of life as well."
Tribal representatives, including Erickson, and conservation groups traveled to Washington, D-C last week and met with congressional delegates from Alaska, Montana and Washington, as well as leadership in the Interior Department, State Department and Environmental Protection Agency. They also met with Canadian embassy representatives. Erickson says Canada should update its mining regulations to meet those of the United States.
Head of Conservation Northwest, Mitch Friedman, says copper is necessary for clean energy technology, but notes there are lower-risk ways to extract it, albeit with a higher price tag.
"We need a green revolution to save the atmosphere, the sky, but we can't do it at the expense of our rivers. So we need to get copper, an invaluable mineral, in safer ways."
Friedman says reports on the Copper Mountain mine and the tall dams used to hold back its toxic tailings have raised alarms about the catastrophic effect the dams' failures could have, including loss of life downstream. One report estimates the chances of failure of the dams to be between one in one hundred and one in one thousand. According to U-S and Canadian guidelines, the probability of failure should not be less than one in a million.