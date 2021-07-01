EPHRATA - Despite the recommendation of the fire marshal’s office and support of several fire districts, Grant County commissioners on Thursday declined to impose a temporary ban on the sale and use of fireworks in unincorporated Grant County for this Fourth of July holiday.
A motion to enact the ban did not make it to a vote during Thursday afternoon’s special meeting.
Public comments during the meeting were mixed, although more residents voiced opposition to the ban, citing personal freedoms while also recognizing those that do use fireworks this year need to use extra caution due to extremely dry conditions.
Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard, who spoke in favor of the ban, said in his 22 years as chief, this would be the one year a temporary ban should be imposed.
Other public comments during the meeting included preparing for next year as well as the timing of a possible ban this year so close to July 4 as fireworks have been on sale for several days. Several residents also voiced support of using specific locations approved for firework use in the future.
County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski on Wednesday recommended the ban as the county is under “extreme fire danger due to lower than average precipitation and extreme heat over the past week.
Commissioners are urging the public to use caution while discharging fireworks.
“We strongly recommend holding fireworks until New Year’s,” commissioners stated earlier this week. "If fireworks are displayed, please be mindful of dry tinder and keep water handy. We don’t want a ‘privilege’ to lead to the loss of someone’s home or property.”
Commissioners approved an ordinance allowing for the emergency ban in 2016 and the ordinance went into effect in 2017. State law requires a year waiting period before the ordinance could go into effect. Commissioners have not yet exercised their option to impose a temporary ban since the ordinance was put into effect.