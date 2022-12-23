WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded more than $400,000 in grants to dozens of nonprofits across north central Washington.
The funding was awarded through the Regional Impact Grant serving Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
“The RIG is the largest grant opportunities for nonprofits in our region,” stated foundation Executive Director Beth Stipe. “Over the years, we have continued to shape the grant program to best serve the needs of our region and this round of grants really showcases the breadth of nonprofit work that our communities depend on.”
The Community Foundation of NCW focuses on providing support for smaller, volunteer-run organizations with the grant funding.
“We don’t expect organizations to have professional grant writers on staff, so our board is committed to connecting with every applicant through a site visit with a team at the foundation to learn more about their work” stated Director of Community Grants Claire Oatey. “We find this helps level the playing field and it’s such a rewarding experience to connect with these groups who are so passionate about making their community a better place for all.”
2022 Regional Impact Grant Awards
Organization Name
Amount Awarded
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council
$14,000.00
Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition
$6,000.00
City of Rock Island (Soccer Field)
$6,000.00
Classroom in Bloom
$6,000.00
Common Ground Community Housing Trust
$6,000.00
Communities In Schools of North Central Washington
$14,000.00
Dadsmove
$6,000.00
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District (Community Fitness Court)
$14,000.00
Entiat Community Historical Society
$6,000.00
Family Health Centers
$14,000.00
First Tee Central Washington
$5,000.00
Fosterful
$4,000.00
Green Okanogan
$6,000.00
Grunewald Guild
$10,000.00
Harvest Against Hunger
$6,000.00
Heritage Heights At Lake Chelan
$14,000.00
Hope Care Clinic
$6,000.00
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
$10,000.00
Lake Chelan Arts Council
$6,000.00
Leavenworth Community United Methodist Church (Backpack Food Program)
$6,000.00
Leavenworth Summer Theater
$6,000.00
Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation
$10,000.00
Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington
$6,000.00
Master Gardener Foundation of Chelan County
$6,000.00
Mobile Meals of Wenatchee
$6,000.00
Mountain Sprouts Children's Community
$10,000.00
NCW Arts Alliance
$6,000.00
NCW Community Toy Drive
$6,000.00
Okanogan Borderlands Historical Society
$6,000.00
Okanogan County Artists Association
$4,000.00
Okanogan County Community Action Council
$14,000.00
Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association
$6,000.00
Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition
$14,000.00
Okanogan Land Trust
$10,000.00
Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus
$6,000.00
Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program
$5,000.00
Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree
$6,000.00
Pybus Market Charitable Foundation
$10,000.00
Safe Families for Children (Central WA)
$6,000.00
Small Miracles
$6,000.00
Spirit of Wenatchee Project
$6,000.00
Stage Kids WA
$10,000.00
Together for Youth
$10,000.00
TREAD (Trails Recreation Education Advocacy Development)
$10,000.00
Wellness Place
$6,000.00
Wenatchee FC Youth
$6,000.00
Wenatchee Police Department (Homeless Cold Weather Assistance)
$4,000.00
Wenatchee Pride
$6,000.00
Wenatchee Rescue Mission
$10,000.00
Wenatchee Valley Concert
$6,000.00
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center
$14,000.00
YWCA North Central Washington
$10,000.00
TOTAL
$412,000.00