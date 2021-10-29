OTHELLO - Weeks after obtaining her dream job as a full-time teacher with Othello School District, LaDonna Mendez has died from COVID-19.
The 31-year-old second grade teacher at Wahitis Elementary was believed to have contracted coronavirus in early September. Before obtaining a permanent teaching job, LaDonna had been a paraeducator with the Othello School District since 2009.
LaDonna was admitted to Kadlec Medical Center’s emergency room on Sept. 10. Family and friends say she went into what’s described as “respiratory stress” the next day, “maxing out” on her ventilator, and was later airlifted to a Portland hospital for an elevated level of care the following Monday. LaDonna’s friend, Alicia De La Fuente, says the criticality of LaDonna’s condition was so severe, medical staff informed family that the helicopter ride may stress LaDonna's body to the point of death. Fortunately, LaDonna managed to pull through at the time.
In the ensuring days and weeks, LaDonna was on a extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO), also known as extracorporeal life support, for weeks before her passing. An ECMO is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life. LaDonna was also on dialysis for her kidneys. In addition, she underwent a tracheotomy.
LaDonna died sometime over the last two weeks.
A memorial for LaDonna will be held at Stevens Funeral Chapel in Othello on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. LaDonna’s burial will take place that same day at 1:30 p.m. at Bess Hampton Cemetery.