EPHRATA - The American Legion Post 28 and Auxiliary Unit 28 are inviting the community to attend the annual Veterans Day Parade in Ephrata.
The 24th annual parade on Nov. 11 gets underway at about 11 a.m. and heads south on C Street from the Grant County Courthouse, to Second Avenue Southwest and onto Basin Street. The Honor Guard is performing a firing salute just prior to the start of the parade in front of the courthouse.
The Washington State Fallen Heroes Project will also be included in this year’s parade, with banners on display representing 350 post-Sept. 11 fallen heroes who have died in service or as a result of their service, according to organizers.
Veterans are invited to a luncheon at American Legion Post 28 after the parade.
As of part of the Veterans Day ceremonies, the Beezley Hill Community Flag Alliance, with help from Boy Scout Troop 41, will be putting out their “Aisle of Flags” at the Ephrata Cemetery, weather permitting.
“The casket flags are those of fallen veterans that have been donated by their families. Each flag represents a veteran who served his country, sacrificing for our freedoms,” organizers stated.