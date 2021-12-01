EPHRATA - Dustin Ehinger of Ephrata is a beloved member of the community; so much so that his community sent him to see his treasured Seattle Seahawks battle the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Nov 21.
Whether it’s his family, friends, or colleagues, one things is for sure…they all know he’s a diehard hawks fan.
A GoFundMe was set up several weeks ago by Dustin’s best friend’s mother, Debbie Henderson, after Dustin, who’s autistic, was subjected to unsavory behavior by a Safeway customer who had hurt Dustin's feelings. Dustin is a courtesy clerk at Safeway.
Feeling Dustin’s pain, Henderson reached out to the local community via GoFundMe and asked that enough money be raised to send Dustin to his ‘happy place’ at Lumen Field to see his Seahawks play. In addition to the GoFundMe raising $2,300, Dustin was showered with Seattle Seahawks-themed gifts and received a card with words of encouragement from dozens of people who know him.
When game day arrived Dustin and his close friend Reid donned their Seahawks apparel and went to the game thanks to the generosity of all the donations that were designated to help him go on his trip. Dustin even crossed paths with one of the Seattle Seahawks' biggest super fans, Margy Wick who also lives in Ephrata.
A couple of weeks after his fantastic voyage, Dustin decided to donate a portion of the remainder of his GoFundMe proceeds, to the tune of $500, to the Ephrata and Soap Lake food banks. Another portion of the remaining funds were donated to the Autism Society of Grant County.
According to Ephrata’s Assistant Store Manager, Safeway Corporate is working on some surprises for Dustin, but what those surprised are were not disclosed, even off the record.