MOSES LAKE - More than 100 community members and healthcare workers were out in Moses Lake Monday evening protesting the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
The group gathered along South Pioneer Way, just across from the Confluence Health Moses Lake Clinic. It’s been about a week since Gov. Jay Inslee announced healthcare workers will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or face losing their jobs.
Inslee said the new rules were necessary because of an increase in cases and hospitalizations tied to the delta variant, but many healthcare workers say the mandate has gone too far.
Brandy Kissler, who works in infection control at Othello Community Hospital, says there are many protective measure already in place in the healthcare environment.
“That’s one of the safest places to be right now,” she said.
Kissler also noted there were few COVID-19 safety measure in place during the Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre, which has now been connected to more than 200 COVID-19 cases.
“Everyone’s getting ready this week to go to the Grant County Fair. What are the requirements? But you want to go to the safety place and require a vaccine? It just seems unreasonable, unneeded and a big waste of money,” Kissler added.
Kissler said she attended the protest to advocate for her fellow coworkers who are against getting the vaccine.
“Some people will meet the religious and medical exceptions; some of those will not,” she said. For those that will not, some still consider themselves to have a medical reason not to get the vaccine. They should’ve be forced to get a vaccine they don’t want to get. I think you could have asked staff to mask, who are already masking. You could have asked us to test those people twice a week to make sure if their positive, they’re home.”
Kissler, who said she has underlying health conditions, received the COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
“I chose to do that because I have my risk and benefit,” Kissler said. “My risk to getting the vaccine was less than the benefit of being protected against COVID. In my role, in my profession, I had an advocacy to do. In my family life, I had a family to protect.”
Protests against the vaccine mandate were also held in Ephrata and in Wenatchee Monday night.
“We protest not because we are anti-vax, but because we have the right to informed consent and the freedom to choose which medical treatments we want to receive,” stated Alex Liebrecht, a registered nurse at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, ahead of the protest.