MOSES LAKE - Coordinators of 2021’s Moses Lake Airshow are in awe over the support the event has gotten from the local community despite the hardships posed by the pandemic.
Organizers of the event reached out to iFIBER ONE News in hopes of conveying their appreciation for their sponsors and volunteers on a grand platform.
Speaking of 'center stage,' Ephrata's Alex Harvill will be 'front and center' in his attempt perform the world record of the longest jump on a motorbike on June 17. One man is pulling off the stunt, but it's taken a team to put on the event. That team includes support from local businesses and local citizens who helped build the jump.
The Airshow says it would also like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support:
Premier Sponsor:
City of Moses Lake
Presenting Sponsors:
Boeing
Port of Moses Lake
Sponsors of Civilian Acts & Fuel:
Million Air
Freeman Holding Group
Media Sponsor:
iFIBER ONE News
Sponsor of Alex Harvill’s Jump:
Basin Pacific Insurance and Benefits
Hotel Sponsors:
The Inn at Moses Lake
Ten Pin Inn & Suites
Wingate by Wyndham
Communications Sponsor:
Reycomm
Performer Beverage Donation:
Ten Pin Brewing
Garbage Bag In Kind Sponsor:
Plastic Place
Fitness Facilities In Kind Sponsor:
Anytime Fitness
Generator In Kind Sponsor:
Pro Rentals and Sales
Pilot and VIP In Kind Sponsor:
Smulligan’s Pizza & BBQ
Volunteer Pizza In Kind Sponsor:
Domino's Pizza
Ice In Kind Sponsor:
Express Ice
Water In Kind Sponsor:
Extra Mile
The Moses Lake Airshow is also extremely thankful for the volunteers that have already signed up to help at the event. About 50 have signed on to help and 100 more volunteers are needed.
To register as a volunteer, become a sponsor, and/or buy your tickets to the show, click here.