plane

Photo from 2019 Moses Lake Airshow 

Credit: Pixel Fusion Imagery

MOSES LAKE - Coordinators of 2021’s Moses Lake Airshow are in awe over the support the event has gotten from the local community despite the hardships posed by the pandemic.

Organizers of the event reached out to iFIBER ONE News in hopes of conveying their appreciation for their sponsors and volunteers on a grand platform.

Speaking of 'center stage,' Ephrata's Alex Harvill will be 'front and center' in his attempt perform the world record of the longest jump on a motorbike on June 17. One man is pulling off the stunt, but it's taken a team to put on the event. That team includes support from local businesses and local citizens who helped build the jump.

"Moses lake airshow was established to create an annual keystone event to increase tourism in the area and to help support the local economy. Without the strong support of the community we not be able to put on an airshow coming out of a pandemic," wrote Shannon DeSouza of the Moses Lake Airshow.
 
The Airshow gave a shout out to the following businesses that helped make Alex's jump happen in terms of major contributions of money, time, equipment, and labor:
 
- Basin Pacific Insurance and Benefits 
 
- Co-Energy (Fuel supplier for Alex's jump) 
 
- Quality Paving (contributed to build of Alex's jump)
 
- Advanced Excavation (contributed to build of Alex's jump)
 
- Tommer Construction (contributed to build of Alex's jump)

The Airshow says it would also like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support:

Premier Sponsor:

City of Moses Lake

Presenting Sponsors:

Boeing

Port of Moses Lake

Sponsors of Civilian Acts & Fuel:

Million Air

Freeman Holding Group

Media Sponsor: 

iFIBER ONE News

Sponsor of Alex Harvill’s Jump:

Basin Pacific Insurance and Benefits

Hotel Sponsors:

The Inn at Moses Lake

Ten Pin Inn & Suites

Wingate by Wyndham

Communications Sponsor:

Reycomm

Performer Beverage Donation:

Ten Pin Brewing

Garbage Bag In Kind Sponsor:

Plastic Place

Fitness Facilities In Kind Sponsor:

Anytime Fitness

Generator In Kind Sponsor:

Pro Rentals and Sales

Pilot and VIP In Kind Sponsor:

Smulligan’s Pizza & BBQ

Volunteer Pizza In Kind Sponsor:

Domino's Pizza

Ice In Kind Sponsor:

Express Ice

Water In Kind Sponsor:

Extra Mile

The Moses Lake Airshow is also extremely thankful for the volunteers that have already signed up to help at the event. About 50 have signed on to help and 100 more volunteers are needed.

To register as a volunteer, become a sponsor, and/or buy your tickets to the show, click here.