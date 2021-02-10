MOSES LAKE - iFIBER ONE News finally learned the reason as to why a longtime outdoor recreation retailer chose to shut down in Moses Lake after years of doing business.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Tri-State Outfitters/Sportsman & Ski Haus Vice President Mike Perrin.
Perrin says sliding profits at the Moses Lake store over the last couple of years prompted the decision not to renew a lease agreement with the building’s owner.
Tri-State Outfitters opened in Moses Lake in 1982.
“We tried to pump as much life as we could in that store,” Perrin told iFIBER ONE News.
Perrin says the company tried to re-merchandise the inventory at the Moses Lake store, but to no avail.
“We tried to resurrect things,” Perrin said.
Tri-State Outfitters is owned by Crown Enterprises out of Kalispel, Montana and is the sister company of Sportsman & Ski Haus.
Remaining Tri-State Outfitters locations are in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Moscow, Idaho.
Tri-State Outfitters closed it’s Lewiston, Idaho store in 2019.