EPHRATA - The Port of Ephrata has a new tenant.
Barrett Aircraft, an aircraft repair and maintenance company, will lease a 24,000 square-foot hangar on Port property. Barrett Aircraft’s lease with the Port is effective as of Monday, January 17, 2022.
The hangar was built by the military for aircraft maintenance and the Port has maintained it since. Barrett Aircraft will conduct aircraft repair and maintenance in addition to storing aircraft.
Barrett Aircraft will officially open on Feb. 7, and is already getting the facility ready for the grand opening.
Barrett Aircraft CEO and Owner Josiah Barrett says he wants to bring “much-needed” services to the community in addition to providing aircraft repair. Josiah plans to provide rental car service, provide Jet-A fuel, a pilot’s store, and full-service support for aircraft arriving for various events or work in the region. Josiah says he plans to grow his business over the next five years adding both employees and additional service to include working on becoming a service center for specific manufactures, opening an avionics department, and perhaps even a paint booth. Josiah would also like to develop and operate a flight school to assist the public and provide a path forward in aviation.