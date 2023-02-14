WATERVILLE — A man accused of killing his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road near Waterville has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
Dalton Potter, facing more than a dozen charges including first-degree murder, will be evaluated by Eastern State Hospital while he remains in jail, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ.
Potter, who has refused to speak with his attorney or in court, spoke out several times during a hearing on Tuesday, complaining about his attorney and asking if he could represent himself.
“Your honor, I didn’t ask for this guy to represent me and I have no idea who he is,” Potter said during the hearing.
Potter’s attorney, Jessy Collins, filed a motion last week requesting the competency evaluation.
Potter is accused of killing Alyssa Longwell while the two were traveling on Badger Mountain Road on Jan. 21. The two witnesses, a father and daughter, told investigators the woman fell out of the vehicle, which then stopped. Potter allegedly exited and shot Longwell several times. Investigators say he then shot at the witness’ vehicle. The witnesses were about 200 feet behind the suspect’s vehicle, according to court records.
The vehicle Potter was driving, along with the gun used, were both registered to Longwell, according to investigators.
Potter remains in jail on $3 million bail.